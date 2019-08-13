Elections officials to consider security upgrades, outreach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission will consider spending up to $810,000 to upgrade local clerks' computer security and launch an outreach program to dispel myths about election security.

The commission's staff has warned the panel that scores of clerks use outdated computer systems or aren't installing security patches, leaving Wisconsin's election system vulnerable to potentially devastating cyberattacks.

The staff has recommended buying software that can test clerks' vulnerabilities remotely, loaning clerks up-to-date computers and creating a new position to provide technical support for clerks. The staff also has proposed hiring Madison-based advertising firm KW2 to inform people about election security upgrades and dispel common misconceptions about ballot security and tallying.

The commission is set to consider the proposals Tuesday.