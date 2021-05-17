Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar fraud GRANT PECK, Associated Press May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 11:59 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Last November’s election results in Myanmar were “by and large, representative of the will of the people,” an independent election monitoring organization said Monday, rejecting the military’s allegations of massive fraud that served as its reason for seizing power.
While there were flaws in the election process, “there were a number of procedural safeguards implemented throughout the polling process, which ... was found to be transparent and reliable,” the Asian Network for Free Elections said in a report.