Election of new chair portends change at US Postal Service DAVID SHARP and MATTHEW DALY Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 1:36 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former labor leader and Obama administration official was elected Tuesday to serve as chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, marking the first step in a potential shakeup under President Joe Biden.
Ron Bloom replaced a former Republican National Committee chair, Robert “Mike” Duncan, who remains on the governing board as critics call for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and changing the board's makeup.
DAVID SHARP and MATTHEW DALY