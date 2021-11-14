Election brings Portsmouth's 1st Black leader in memory

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A small-business owner, organizer for Black Lives Matter and former ward of the state, Joanna Kelley, made history in the Nov. 2 election by becoming the first Black city councilor of Portsmouth in memory.
Kelley, 33, placed second in the election for city councilors, which also makes her what appears to be the city's first Black assistant mayor. Portsmouth is governed by nine city councilors and a mayor, and the position of mayor and assistant mayor go to the top two vote-getters.