Control of Congress, governorships at stake; polls closing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fierce competition for control of Congress along with dozens of governors’ mansions and key election posts was unfolding Tuesday as polls began closing in several closely watched states along the East Coast.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were vying for a seat that could determine control of the Senate. GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams were meeting for a rematch of their marquee 2018 campaign. The candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to avoid a December runoff.