The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 28 through June 3.

144 Signal Hill Road: Marik A. Kara L. Smith to Adam J. and Jennifer Tesler, Trustees, $1,935,000

38 Salem Road: Mark D. and Ann H. Sullivan to Jurgen M. Lippert, $955,000

74 Ruscoe Road: Simon J. and Gillian Hornby to Marko Pankovich and Mamura Nasirova, $1,315,000

58 Pin Oak Lane: David N. and Maria Williams to BGRS LLC, $870,000

111 Deforest Road: Trefor J. Williams and Deborah C. S. Alves to Rebecca Eve Freedman and Dru C. Lang, 807,000

24 Stirrup Place: Edward W. and Susan C. O’Connor to Jessie Crozier and Angela A. Sun, $1,185,000

167 Sturges Ridge Road: Massimo and Lauren M. Depaola to Douglas and Tara McLaughlin, $1,680,000

98 Beldin Hill Road: H. David and Tracey L. Overbeeke to Mary C. and Michael E. Morgan, $1,700,000