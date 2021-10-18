Egypt to require virus vaccinations for civil servants

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's government will soon require public servants to have a vaccination certificate or show a weekly negative COVID-19 test before entering their workplaces. The mandate is an attempt to rapidly boost the country's vaccination rate of roughly 14% as it faces rising daily case numbers.
The new measures, announced late Sunday, will apply starting Nov. 15 to the country's some 6 million government employees. They also require members of the public to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings starting Dec. 1.