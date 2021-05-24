Effort to add seats to Louisiana Supreme Court nears passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two new seats would be added to the Louisiana Supreme Court, under a measuring nearing final legislative passage Monday that is expected to create at least one new majority-minority district on the high court and require a redrawing of districts for the first time in decades.
The proposal, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Patrick McMath and Democratic Sen. Jimmy Harris, received the backing of the House civil law committee in a 10-5 vote and heads next to the full House for debate. It's already won overwhelming, bipartisan support from the Senate.