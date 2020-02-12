Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People seeking winter vistas of the north Oregon coast will need to find them elsewhere as Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach has been closed indefinitely.

The park is closed south of the Indian Beach day-use area, after a large section of the Crescent Beach trail slid over the cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline over the weekend, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said.

The affected section of road is an old repair made of compacted gravel, damaged as the hillside beneath the road gave way. That same landslide also cut off all running water in the park.

Visitors at Ecola on Sunday were all escorted out safely, officials said.

The state parks department said visitors can still access the park’s Indian Beach day-use area via the Tillamook Head Trail but can’t travel farther south into the park.

In April, 2017, the parks department closed Ecola for several days after a landslide damaged the entrance road. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.