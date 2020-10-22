Eating out is prize in Wilton ‘Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt’

Visitors are invited to Wilton Center to take part in the town’s “Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt,” now through Nov. 2. Visitors are invited to Wilton Center to take part in the town’s “Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt,” now through Nov. 2. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eating out is prize in Wilton ‘Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Who’s got purple hair? Where are the sunflowers and who’s wearing a red necktie?

Those are some of the items in Wilton’s “Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt,” taking place now through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Visitors to Wilton Center are invited to check out the scarecrows made by residents, businesses and organizations. Search for 15 items on the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt webform on your mobile device, record your findings and submit.

The prize drawing will be held during the Nov. 2 Board of Selectmen meeting where the first three names drawn will win gift certificates to select Wilton restaurants.

All winners will be notified by email or phone. Winners do not need to be present at the drawing.

For more information, email Sarah Gioffre at sarah.gioffre@wiltonct.org.