Early results for GOP 26th district Senate: Healy leads Duff

A woman votes at the polling place at Wilton High School on Aug. 11, 2020.

WILTON — Turnout was light across the seven towns that make up the 26th state Senate District as many voters opted to cast absentee ballots for Tuesday’s presidential primary. Because those ballots will not be fully counted until Thursday, results from Tuesday’s machine vote were incomplete.

In the primary to choose the Republican candidate who will challenge Democratic incumbent Will Haskell for state Senate in November, the candidates are Kim Healy, of Wilton, who won the nomination at the Republican convention in May, and Will Duff, of Bethel, who chose to mount a challenge.

After polls closed Tuesday evening, results were slow to come in. As of 9:30 p.m., Duff had 1,194 votes to Healey’s 1,181.

Partial numbers from Bethel showed Duff leading Healy 491 to 168.

In Ridgefield, Healy bested Duff in the machine vote 371 to 317.

Few Republican voters turned out in Weston, with 62 casting votes for Healy and 58 for Duff.

In New Canaan, Healy received 395 votes to 113 for Duff.

Tallies from Westport and Wilton were not available.

Voters who came out to cast ballots in Wilton saw no issues with voting in person.

One voter said she turned out because “it’s what I’ve done for many, many years. I knew I would be well protected.”

At the polls in Wilton, plexiglass barriers separated poll checkers from voters and voting booths were spread far apart. There was also one-way foot traffic with separate entrance and exit doors. Each voter was offered plastic gloves and a fresh pen with which to mark their ballot.

Another voter shrugged when asked why he chose to vote in person. “It’s what I always do. It was fine. I do the shopping and I do the voting.”

One woman said she wanted to “make sure my vote counted. The president doesn’t want absentee voting. I’m just executing my rights.”

Another woman felt very strongly about voting in person. “You can go to Walmart and all these other places. You can come vote,” she said.

The candidates will now wait for the official results.

Healy lives in Wilton and has a background in accounting. She says one of her priorities, if elected, is getting the state’s financial books in order, especially as they relate to unfunded pension liabilities. She also wants to keep zoning local and help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Healy, who volunteers in a number o capacities in Wilton, described herself as “a high-energy newcomers to the political stage from Fairfield County who could no longer sit on the sidelines.”

Duff, who lives in Bethel, said he would his attention on local control of schools and zoning, and supporting law enforcement. A political veteran, he has served as a state representative, a member of the Board of Selectman and Board of Education, which gives him, he said, “a much better understanding of the pressures exerted by Hartford on our towns and school districts.”