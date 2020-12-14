Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs JEFF AMY, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 2:24 a.m.
1 of5 A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in Georgia's two U.S. Senate races. The early in-person voting period beginning Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and lasting as late as Dec. 31 could determine the outcomes of races between Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Jeff Amy/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — What could be the main event in Georgia's twin U.S. Senate runoffs — early in-person voting — begins Monday.
More than half of the record 5 million votes in the Nov. 3 general election were cast during the two-week early voting period. Early in-person voting could be even more important in the Jan. 5 runoffs because of the short time frame for voters to request and send back ballots by mail, as the two races decide which party will control the U.S. Senate.