EXPLAINER: Will burglar alarms still work after 3G shutdown? TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 6:32 a.m.
1 of3 The iPhone 5S, left, and iPhone 5c are displayed, Sept. 17, 2013, in New York. As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they’re shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s now prompting calls for a delay because a lot of products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G. AT&T in mid-February is the first to shut down the 3G network, which first launched in the U.S. just after the turn of the millennium. AT&T says a delay in retiring the network will hurt its service quality. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this Monday, July 29, 2019 photo an AT&T logo sits above an entrance to a building, in Boston. As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they’re shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s now prompting calls for a delay because a lot of products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G. AT&T in mid-February is the first to shut down the 3G network, which first launched in the U.S. just after the turn of the millennium. AT&T says a delay in retiring the network will hurt its service quality. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
NEW YORK (AP) — As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they're shutting down old networks — a costly, years-in-the-works process that's now prompting calls for a delay because many products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G.
AT&T is scheduled to be the first carrier to shut down its 3G network on Feb. 22. T-Mobile will shut down its 3G network by summer and Verizon in December.