EXPLAINER: Why battle over a murder charge in Floyd's death March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 2:26 p.m.
1 of6 Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Hundreds of demonstrators march through Minneapolis following protests near the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, background, on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Demonstrators gather outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer accused in the death of George Floyd was put on hold Monday while an appeals court considers whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him.
Derek Chauvin is already facing a second-degree unintentional murder charge and a manslaughter charge.