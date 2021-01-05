EXPLAINER: Why Georgia won't affect Electoral College count

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia are poised to determine which party controls the Senate over the next two years. What the contests won't do is affect the certification of Electoral College results by Congress.
Republicans allied with President Donald Trump are pledging Wednesday to try to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory by mounting a challenge to the election results during a joint session of Congress, a last-ditch effort that is almost certain to fail. Lawmakers who were sworn into office this week will vote on the objections.