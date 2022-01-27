EXPLAINER: Who must follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Millions of health care workers across the U.S. now must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a result of a mandate from President Joe Biden's administration.
The vaccine requirement for Medicare and Medicaid providers was one of several mandates Biden's administration imposed upon private-sector employers to try to drive up vaccination rates and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Health workers in about half the states must have had their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday, while the rest will have to meet deadlines in February.