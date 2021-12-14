EXPLAINER: Moscow's rocky relationship with NATO alliance VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 2:34 a.m.
FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton raises his glass to toast with Russian President Boris Yeltsin at a dinner reception in Moscow's Kremlin Hall of Facets, May 10, 1995. Busy with political and economic crises that followed the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian President Boris Yeltsin paid little attention when Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999.
FILE - Soldiers of the Russian special forces, members of the NATO led peacekeeping force in Bosnia, display their skills in martial arts during the Russian Brigade weapons display day on Saturday March 7, 1998, at Russian Brigade Headquarters in Ugljevik, 35 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of Tuzla, Bosnia. During a brief period of thaw in their relations, Russia and NATO coordinated policies and held joint drills on fighting terrorism and search-and-rescue at sea.
FILE - Unidentified American and Russian soldiers, both members of the honor guard, hold their flags before the arrival of Russian Defense Minister Pavel Grachev Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1996, at Tuzla Airbase, Bosnia. During a brief period of thaw in their relations, Russia and NATO coordinated policies and held joint drills on fighting terrorism and search-and-rescue at sea.
FILE - An unidentified US soldier, left, shakes hands with an unidentified Russian soldier in Blace, North Macedonia, July 15, 1999, bordering of Kosovo, as a convoy of about 120 Russian military vehicles and more than 500 soldiers, entered into Kosovo on Thursday July 15, 1999, after initially landing at Thessaloniki in Greece. Under a deal reached with NATO, Russia will deploy a force of 3,600 peacekeepers in Kosovo.
FILE - A Russian rescuer abseils to a boat from a Mi-8 helicopter near a burning oil platform during the "Kaliningrad 2004" NATO and Russia joint anti-terrorist exercises on Baltic Sea at the training ground Khmelevka near Kaliningrad, Russia's westernmost enclave, Wednesday, June 23, 2004. During a brief period of thaw in their relations, Russia and NATO coordinated policies and held joint drills on fighting terrorism and search-and-rescue at sea.
FILE - President Bush gets a pat on the back from Russian President Vladimir Putin following a news conference and a signing of an arms treaty at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in May 24, 2002. After his first election in 2000, Putin moved to forge closer political and security ties with Washington and its allies. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Putin was the first foreign leader to call then-U.S. President George W. Bush, offering assistance, and he quickly welcomed the U.S. military deployment to bases in former Soviet republics in Central Asia for the war in Afghanistan.
FILE - Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and NATO Secretary General Lord Robertson shake hands before talks in Brussels, Belgium Monday Nov. 11, 2002. Lord George Robertson, who was NATO's secretary-general in 1999-2004, recently recalled how Putin asked him when the alliance was going to invite Russia and how he was offended when Robertson replied that Moscow would have to apply for membership, just like any other candidate.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and visiting NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer meet in the Moscow Kremlin, Tuesday, June 26, 2007.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the media during a press conference on the third day of the NATO Summit conference in Bucharest, Friday April 4, 2008. Russia complained vociferously when NATO promised membership to Ukraine and Georgia at a summit in Bucharest, Romania, in April 2008, seeing it as a blow to its vital security interests.
FILE - In this undated photo released Tuesday April 13, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Tu-160 strategic bomber of the Russian air force is shown on a training mission somewhere in Russia. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.
FILE - Marines take a part in a military exercise in the Baltic Sea near the village of Nemirseta, about 340 kilometers (211 miles) northwest of Vilnius, the capital of the former Soviet republic of Lithuania on Friday, June 4, 2018. NATO responded to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by bolstering its forces near Russia and conducting drills on the territory of its Baltic members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.
FILE - This file image from a video released on April 23, 2021, by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian troops board landing vessels after drills in Crimea. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.
FILE - This image released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian military vehicles move during drills in Crimea. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Biden warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine, but promised to hold consultations to address Russian concerns.
FILE - Military vehicles and tanks of Poland, Italy, Canada and United States roll during the NATO military exercises ''Namejs 2021'' at a training ground in Kadaga, Latvia, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. NATO responded to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by bolstering its forces near Russia and conducting drills on the territory of its Baltic members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat.
FILE - Canadian soldiers attend the NATO military exercises ''Namejs 2021'' at a training ground in Kadaga, Latvia, on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. NATO responded to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by bolstering its forces near Russia and conducting drills on the territory of its Baltic members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via videoconference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Putin urged the West to make a legal pledge not to deploy forces and weapons to Ukraine.
FILE - In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually via a secure video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Putin urged the West to make a legal pledge not to deploy forces and weapons to Ukraine.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks during a meeting with high level officers and heads of defense industry enterprises as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, second right, and Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov listen to him in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Putin urged the West to make a legal pledge not to deploy forces and weapons to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has raised fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might invade its neighbor.
The tensions over Ukraine come amid a new low in relations between Russia and NATO, which once were so warm that President Vladimir Putin even floated the prospect of his country joining the military alliance.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV