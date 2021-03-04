EU regulator starts a review of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 5:44 a.m.
1 of6 Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million dozes of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country's prime minister says Slovakia will get one million shots in next two months while another million will arrive in May and June. (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP) Frantisek Ivan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million dozes of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country's prime minister says Slovakia will get one million shots in next two months while another million will arrive in May and June. (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP) Frantisek Ivan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Nurse Sandra Vega gives a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 to Dr. Julio Prat at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Nurse Sandra Vega gives Dr. Patricia Bracho a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 at Trinidad Maternity Hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Jorge Saenz/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MOSCOW (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said it has started a rolling review of Sputnik V, many months after the vaccine was first approved for use in Russia and after dozens of countries around the world have authorized it.
In a statement Thursday, the European regulator said the review is based on results from lab studies and research in adults, which suggests the vaccine may help protect against coronavirus.