EU prolongs sanctions against Russia over Ukraine conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday formally prolonged for six months economic sanctions against Russia over the country's failure to live up to commitments to the peace agreement in Ukraine.

The measures target Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. They are part of a raft of sanctions the EU slapped on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and are tied to respect of the 2015 Minsk peace deal.