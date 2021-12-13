EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia LORNE COOK, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 5:38 a.m.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, speaks with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, right, greets German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center left, speaks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, second right, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, center, and Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, second left, speak during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.
U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.