EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader RAF CASERT, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 7:15 a.m.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon, Thursday, May 27, 2021. European Union foreign ministers meet Thursday to discuss EU-Africa relations and Belarus.
In this handout photo released by European Radio for Belarus, Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich poses for a photo in front of euroradio.fm sign in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday over the forced diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The dramatic gambit apparently ordered by the country's authoritarian president to suppress dissent was denounced as piracy, a hijacking and terrorism.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon, Thursday, May 27, 2021. European Union foreign ministers meet Thursday to discuss EU-Africa relations and Belarus.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, left, speaks with Slovakia's Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, center, and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg during a round table meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon, Thursday, May 27, 2021. European Union foreign ministers meet Thursday to discuss EU-Africa relations and Belarus.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the Parliament in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Lukashenko is defending his action to divert a European flight that triggered bruising European Union sanctions and accused the West of waging a "hybrid war" to "strangle" the ex-Soviet nation. On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Vilnius to land in the country's capital, Minsk because of a bomb threat and a Belarusian fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans for new sanctions Thursday against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon vowed to continue to ramp up the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West.