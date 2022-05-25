EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing restrictions that would hinder plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance a mine in a region known for its salmon runs.

The EPA in a statement said the proposal would bar discharges of dredged or fill material into the waters of the U.S. within the mine site footprint proposed by the developer, the Pebble Limited Partnership. The federal agency said it took into account information that has become available since it previously proposed restricting development in 2014, including new scientific analyses and a mine plan from the Pebble partnership that was submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of a permit application.