EPA announces flights to look for methane in Permian Basin
MICHAEL BIESECKER and HELEN WIEFFERING, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it will conduct helicopter overflights to look for methane “super emitters” in the nation's largest oil and gas producing region.
EPA's Region 6 headquarters in Dallas, Texas, issued a news release about a new enforcement effort in the Permian Basin on Monday, saying the flights would occur within the next two weeks.