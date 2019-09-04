EPA announces JBER settlement over hazardous waste

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over violations of federal hazardous waste laws.

EPA officials say personnel at the Anchorage base failed to evaluate and categorize two waste streams as hazardous waste.

Officials say the base also failed to inspect waste accumulation areas weekly and failed to ensure personnel participated in yearly training reviews, among other violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The EPA says the base quickly corrected the violations and implemented measures to prevent such violations from happening again.

The EPA says the base and its contractors agreed to pay a combined penalty totaling nearly $79,000.

Base officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.