EEE confirmed in Wellfleet; 5th human case reported

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — The threat of the mosquito-borne illness eastern equine encephalitis is spreading in Massachusetts.

Health officials in Wellfleet say the state Public Health Department confirmed the presence of EEE on Wednesday.

Geoffrey Sanders, the Cape Cod National Seashore's chief of natural resources, tells the Cape Cod Times the infected pool of mosquitoes, which included the species known to bite humans and other mammals, was found on private property within park boundaries.

On Thursday, state health officials announced the forth human case of EEE in Massachusetts this season, a man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County. One human case has been fatal.

Eight horses and a goat have also contracted the disease.

There are now 32 communities statewide at critical risk, 39 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk.