E-learning in Wilton begins March 16

WILTON — Anticipating a school closure at least through Friday, March 20, Wilton Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith has reached out to families to announce that e-learning will begin on Monday, March 16.

In a letter sent on March 13, he indicated students in fifth through eighth grade have taken home their Chromebooks and chargers. Students in third and fourth grade and ninth through 12th grade will use their home computers. Students who do not have access to a computer they can use are advised to contact the district through a link in the letter.

Students in third through 12th grade will receive e-learning instructions online through Google Classroom. Miller-Driscoll teachers will be in touch with families electronically to check on progress with learning materials that were sent home with their students.

Smith advises families to strive for balance and that students should take breaks during the day. Teachers will check in with students regularly throughout the week.

Making up time

Gov. Ned Lamont has waived the 180-day requirement for schools closed due to the virus, but schools are still required to make up missed days until June 30.

Smith said the district is treating school closures in the same way as weather-related closures and families and staff should expect school to continue until the end of June should there be an extended closure.

“We have not made any decisions about whether a closure longer than two weeks would impact this year’s April break,” he said, adding that decision would be made and communicated as soon as possible.

The April break is scheduled to last from Friday, April 10, through Friday, April 17, with students returning Monday, April 20.

In the meantime, Smith said, “May the days ahead provide you with the chance to slow down a bit and enjoy the gift of time.”