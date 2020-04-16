‘E.T.,’ 'Bugsy' cinematographer Allen Daviau dies at 77

FILE - This 1990 file photo shows director of photography Allen Daviau speaking during an interview in Los Angeles. Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at age 77. less FILE - This 1990 file photo shows director of photography Allen Daviau speaking during an interview in Los Angeles. Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including “E.T. The ... more Photo: Julie Markes, AP Photo: Julie Markes, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘E.T.,’ 'Bugsy' cinematographer Allen Daviau dies at 77 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cinematographer Allen Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” has died. A representative from the American Society of Cinematographers said Wednesday that Daviau died Tuesday at age 77.

A five-time Oscar nominee, Daviau was also behind the camera on “Empire of the Sun,” “Bugsy,” “The Color Purple,” “Avalon” and “Defending Your Life.”

Daviau started his career alongside Spielberg. One of his earliest credits was on Spielberg’s short film “Amblin,” from 1968.

“He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of foods and his laugh that unmistakably marked his presence from far away,” ASC president Kees van Oostrum wrote in an email to members Wednesday.