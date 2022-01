DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a person who was attacking a clerk at a Durham convenience store early Wednesday, police said.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said officers were called to a Circle K on state Route 54 around 3 a.m. for a report of a suicide in progress and found the front door locked, news outlets reported.

Once officers forced their way in, they found a person assaulting the clerk with a sharp object and fired shots, striking and killing the assailant, Andrews said. The clerk was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and officers had minor injuries that were treated at the scene, she said.

The State Bureau of Investigations will investigate the shooting and the police department’s professional standards division will conduct an internal investigation, Andrews said.

Andrews said she didn’t have further information about the incident, including how many shots were fired or where the assailant was struck.