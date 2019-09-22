Dulos back in court over bond compliance issue

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man charged in the disappearance of his estranged wife is headed back to court over questions about whether he has been complying with the terms of his bond.

Fotis Dulos, who is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the May disappearance of Jennifer Dulos from New Canaan, is currently free on $1 million bond and being monitored by a GPS system.

His attorney, Norm Pattis, says Judge John Blawie is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet.

Probation officials say the charge in the batteries has fallen below 25% several times.

The judge has the option of revoking bond Monday if he finds Dulos has not been complying with the terms of his release.