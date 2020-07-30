Duff qualifies for public financing in CT 26th District campaign

Will Duff, who is seeking to be the Republican candidate for the 26th state Senate district, announced Wednesday that he had qualified for the state’s Citizens Election Program. The campaign raised $17,538 from 589 individuals.

“I am forever grateful to the hundreds of donors who put their faith in me to be their next state senator,” he said in a statement. “I will continue to fight against school regionalization, and block any attempt to expand the affordable housing statute 8.30g, which I will seek to repeal entirely.

“I promised many of these donors that I would fight to protect religious liberty, our Constitutional rights, and support law and order, and I mean it,” he said.

Duff, who is in a primary race on Aug. 11, said he is the only candidate with state and local elected experience. He recently served as a state representative of the 2nd House District where he said he fought for and achieved the repeal of tax on Social Security and pensions. He has continued to oppose tolls, protect state education funding for towns, and to restore funding to veterans affairs.

Duff, who lives in Bethel with his wife Dasha, has also served on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, Public Utilities Commission, and as a Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputy. He is a lifelong Republican resident of the district.

He graduated from Sacred Heart University with a degree in political science. After retiring from the IT industry, he has been running his family business in town and serving his community.

He may be reached at WillDuffForCT@gmail.com.

The 26th District encompasses Redding, Ridgefield, Wilton and portions of Bethel, New Canaan, Weston, and Westport.