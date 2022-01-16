Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey quietly tapped $95 million in federal coronavirus relief money in November to boost pay for state troopers, prison guards and workers in several other state departments deemed essential.
The Republican governor's office did not announce that he was using cash from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act to provide 20% pay boosts to the state's corrections officers, 15% increases to state troopers and 10% increases to workers at the departments of child safety, economic security, juvenile corrections, transportation and health services.