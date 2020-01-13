Drum Hill DAR meets Thursday

The Drum Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets Jan. 16.

REDDING — The Drum Hill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan 16, at 11 a.m. at Meadow Ridge, 100 Redding Road, West Redding.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization, dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and historical properties, and securing America’s future through better education for our children.

The Drum Hill Chapter NSDAR also is involved in raising funds for local scholarships. For information email regent@drumhilldar.org.