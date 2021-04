WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Forest Service officials report significant die-off of juniper trees due to drought conditions affecting the evergreens across large areas of in central and northern Arizona.

Between 50,000 acres (202 square kilometers) and 100,000 acres (407 square kilometers) of junipers have been affected in areas of the Prescott and Kaibab national forests between Paulden and Ash Fork and north of Williams, officials said Tuesday.