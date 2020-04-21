Drone company testing equipment to fight COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota company is working with universities and a medical school on using unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against the coronavirus.

SkySkopes, based in Grand Forks, has launched demonstrations to show a variety of ways in which its drones could be used in the pandemic.

KFGO reports SkySkopes CEO and President Matt Dunlevy says the drones can deliver supplies to hospital, check people's temperatures from the air and even sanitize playground equipment.

The company said it's working with the University of North Dakota's medical school and its Center for Innovation as well as North Dakota State University and Grand Forks County.

The company had planned to conduct testing in Hillsoro, but met with some opposition. City Commission President Terry Sando says a small number of people expressed concerns about the drone testing.