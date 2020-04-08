Drivers should expect lane closures on Gene Synder freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Drivers should expect lane closures on the Gene Synder Freeway in Louisville over the next two weeks as contractors perform geotechnical work, officials said.

Crews will be working from mile point 25 through mile point 35, which is between Interstates 64 and 71, according to a statement from I-Move Kentucky.

Portions of the left lane for both north and south bound traffic may be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through April 17. Signs will be posted, but drivers should be cautious in the area.

The I-Move Kentucky project will add lane capacity and make other improvements where the Gene Synder Freeway converges with I-71 and I-64.

Initial construction work on the I-Move project is expected to begin this month along I-71. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.