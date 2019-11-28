Driver rescued after car crashes, nearly falls into river

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (AP) — Firefighters in Connecticut have rescued a driver after their car crashed and nearly fell into a river.

Officials say the crash happened about 7 a.m. Thursday on Route 8 in Beacon Falls.

The vehicle left the road, struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment. Officials say the vehicle landed about 10 feet (3 meters) from the Naugatuck River.

The driver, who officials didn’t identify, had to be extricated from the car and carried up the river bank by rescue crews.

The person was taken to Waterbury Hospital with undisclosed injuries and is expected to survive. Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.