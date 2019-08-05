Driver on sobriety test — “what’s the point?”

Police said a New Haven man gave up trying to perform a field sobriety test, saying they “knew he was drunk, so what’s the point” after being pulled over Aug. 4, at 9:35 p.m., on Danbury Road.

Christian Schoellauf, 33, of 360 State Street in New Haven, was driving southbound on Danbury Road when his car swerved partially into the northbound lane, where a Wilton police officer was traveling. The officer turned around and stopped Schoellauf’s car. According to the police report, the officer smelled alcohol coming from the car.

Police said Schoellauf at first claimed he had not drunk any alcohol but then admitted he had two beers at a friend’s house in Danbury. After failing to perform the field sobriety test he was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as well as failure to drive right. Police said Schoellauf’s blood alcohol content was 0.2719, over the legal limit of 0.08.

He posted $260 bond and was given a court date of Aug. 15 at Norwalk Superior Court.