Driver in two-car crash dies, 3 others hospitalized

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — One person has died in a two-car crash Friday morning in Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Route 44 in Rehoboth near the Rhode Island state line.

Police haven't said how the crash happened but say when they arrived on scene, firefighters and EMS had already removed two people from one of the vehicles.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Police haven't released the person's identity yet. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, also in Providence. It's not clear what injuries they sustained.

The crash closed a portion of the road for about two hours.