Driver in Wilton crash had drunk-driving conviction

Wilton police investigated a three-car accident in which one driver admitted to having someone who had not been drinking blow into the ignition-locking device on his vehicle.

WILTON — A Redding man involved in a three-car crash admitted to having someone who had not been drinking blow into the interlock ignition device on his vehicle that he’s required to use to start the car because of a previous DUI conviction, police said.

Wilton police said the accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday when a 2015 Subaru Legacy, driven by a Brookfield man, stopped for a red light in the right northbound lane of Route 7 at Station Road. A 2012 Ford F-150, driven by a Newtown man, stopped behind him.

A 2015 Toyota Tundra, driven by Wilson Puente, 57, of Redding, was also traveling north in the same lane but did not stop for the light and crashed into the rear of the Ford, pushing it into the back of the Subaru, police said.

According to the accident report, Puente said he was talking on his cellphone and did not notice the cars in front of him had stopped. When they saw his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” police said Puente admitted to drinking two beers before driving.

Police said Puente also admitted to having someone who had not been drinking to blow into the interlock ignition device installed inside his vehicle.

Puente was determined to not be intoxicated after performing standard field sobriety tests, police said. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for operating a motor vehicle while using a hand-held electronic device and defeating an IID for operation as well as other traffic violations. He is due in Norwalk Superior Court on July 1.

Puente pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs in December 2017, after being arrested by Norwalk police. He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended, two years of probation and a $500 fine.

Lt. Robert Kluk, of the Wilton Police Department, said a DUI conviction and probation is why Puente was required to have the IID, but he could not say for certain if it was a result of the 2017 incident.

Last summer, Puente was the driver of the truck involved in the “naked man” incident on Route 7. According to the police report, Puente was driving south on Danbury Road near the Days Inn on July 7, 2019, when he saw what he thought was a dead deer on the side of the road.

When he slowed down for a closer look, he realized it was a naked man, who then jumped into the bed of Puente’s truck. Puente called 911 and the naked man eventually jumped out of the truck in Wilton.