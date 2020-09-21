Driver fatally runs into traffic after hitting officer's car

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Georgia police officer's car, then attempting to attack the officer, was killed when he ran into traffic, authorities said.

The driver struck the off-duty Glynn County officer's car at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along an interstate near Forsyth, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the crash.

The damage to both cars was severe enough to leave them inoperable, investigators said. The suspect was accused of getting out of his vehicle and attacking the officer, who defended himself, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

The suspect then ran into the interstate, where he was struck by multiple vehicles and died on the scene, officials said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or the suspect.

Glenn County is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of the crash site.