VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — A Fremont man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash near Valley earlier this month.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Saturday that 39-year-old George Plofkin was arrested Friday evening at his home in Fremont. The sheriff's department said methamphetamine use contributed to the Dec. 8 crash that killed Timothy Compton, 38.