WILTON — The Wilton Parks and Recreation department is hosting a drive-thru holiday celebration with Santa on Friday Dec. 18.

The Holiday Celebration will be held at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. Families are encouraged to wear seasonal attire and decorate their vehicles, but they are not required.

Families will drive through the loop of the center’s main entrance. The celebration will have decorations, music, candy canes and more with Santa overseeing the event, and waving to children from his big red chair.

Parks and Recreation department staff will be giving out the candy canes in a socially distanced way as part of health and safety protocols coordinated with the Wilton Health Department.