Drive-thru food distribution today in Wilton

The USDA is providing boxes of fresh produce, meat and milk to be distributed to Wilton residents for one hour today at a drive-thru at the Comstock Community Center.

WILTON — The Social Services Department is hosting a drive-thru food box distribution today, Tuesday, Oct. 6, for food pantry clients and any other Wilton residents in need.

Anyone interested in accessing this free resource, which includes produce, meat and milk, should plan to drive through the front loop of the Comstock Community Center between 10 and 11 a.m. Access will be closed to all others.

A town employee will put the box of food in the car, either through an open window or in the trunk, to maximize safety and confidentiality.

The food boxes are part of the USDA Farmers-to Families Food Boxes Program. Police Chief John Lynch and Social Services Director Sarah Heath coordinated with state and regional officials to bring the program to Wilton.

The program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. The USDA has partnered with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes, and distribute them to local communities.

For more information, email sarah.heath@wiltonct.org or call 203-834-6238. Comstock Community Center is located at 180 School Road in Wilton.