Egypt: COP27 Focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The focus of the UN conference on climate change should be the negotiations to reduce emissions and not an Egyptian activist who is on a hunger and water strike, Egypt's foreign minister said Thursday.
Asked about the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, now in a prison hospital after going on hunger strike over his imprisonment, Sameh Shoukry, who is both foreign minister and the president of this year's summit, made clear it was not a priority for him as chair of the 27th annual climate talks, known by their acronym COP27.