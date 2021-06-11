Dreams of Hazara children snuffed out in attack on school KATHY GANNON and TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 2:29 a.m.
This combination photo shows portraits of Afghan Hazara schoolgirls who were among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside their school on May 8, 2021. After the collapse of the Taliban 20 years ago, Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras began to flourish and soon advanced in various fields, including education and sports, and moved up the ladder of success. They now fear those gains will be lost to chaos and war after the final withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan this summer.
This undated photo released by the family shows Noria Yosufi who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Fourteen year old, Noria Yousufi, dreamed of one day being an engineer said her father Mehdi, who said kind is the one word that best described his little girl.
This undated photo released by the family shows Arefa Hussaini who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Fourteen year old Arefa Hussaini had a slogan she lived by said her uncle Mohammad Salim: 'Where there is a will there is a way." She promised one day she would be a lawyer, but even as she studied she worked as a tailor to help support her family.
This undated photo released by the family shows Freshta Alizada who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Fifteen year old Freshta Alizada shone in her classes and twice had skipped a grade, her aunt boasted. Freshta was always telling her family that one day she would become a journalist, said her Aunt Sabera.
This undated photo released by the family shows Farzana Fazili who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Thirteen -year old Farzana Fazili was the jokester in the family said her brother Hamidullah. She too wove carpets in her spare time to earn money for her family. When she wasn't teasing her younger brother, she would help him with his homework.
This undated photo released by the family shows FSafia Sajadi who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. At 14, Safia Sajadi would make clothes for other people to earn money to pay for her English-language lessons, said her father Ali, who boasted his young daughter always had the highest marks. He wept as he spoke.
This undated photo released by the family shows Ameena Razawi who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Naseem Raswai said his 17- year old daughter Ameena Raswai always had a smile on her face. She dreamt of becoming a surgeon.
This undated photo released by the family shows Hadisa Ahmadi, who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021.Sixteen year old Hadisa Ahmadi was a math genius, her older sister Fatima boasted. Hadisa dreamed of becoming a mathematician and would always solve her older sister's math problems, occasionally teasing Fatima that even though she was older, she just didn't get the math. In her spare time Hadisa wove carpets to earn money for her poor family and to pay for the additional math tutoring.
This undated photo released by the family shows Hassina Haidari,who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Hassina Haideri 13,, was forever in the kitchen helping her mother, says her father Alidad. She loved to cook but her dream was to become a doctor. She sold clothes she made in a nearby shop to earn extra money for her family.
This undated photo released by the family shows Nekbakht Alizada who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021.Seventeen year old Nekbakht Alizada, dreamed of being a doctor because she told her father Abdul Aziz "I want to help my family and I want to help poor people, like us."
This undated photo released by the family shows Aqila Hussaini who was among nearly 100 people killed in bombing attacks outside her school on May 8, 2021. Mohammad Amin, said his 16 year old daughter, Aquila Amin, loved him better than anyone. She would read him poetry and dreamed one day of being a doctor.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For the past four years, since she was 14, the notebook was always within her reach. Shukria Ahmadi titled it “Beautiful Sentences” and put everything in it. Poetry that she liked — sometimes a single line, sometimes long verses. Her drawings, like one of a delicate pink rose. Her attempts at calligraphy in swooping Persian letters.
Now the notebook is torn and scorched. It was with Shukria the day that three bombings in quick succession hit her school in the Afghan capital Kabul. The May 8 explosions killed nearly 100 people, all of them members of the Hazara ethnic minority and most of them young girls just leaving class.
KATHY GANNON and TAMEEM AKHGAR