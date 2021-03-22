Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 12:19 a.m.
1 of11 People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People play on equipment at a playground on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Debris floats down the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 People stand on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Debris floats down the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney, Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Debris rests on a table on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Debris rests on playground equipment as water levels subside on the banks of the Nepean River at Jamisontown on the western outskirts of Sydney Monday, March 22, 2021. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales has issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.
Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday.