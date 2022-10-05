Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.
Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than $12 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, giving him almost $33 million since he began his campaign. Walker's campaign said that's the most of any Republican candidate this cycle.