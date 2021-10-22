Domed sports complex vote likely delayed in Wilton

WILTON — Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce told parks commissioners Wednesday that he does not anticipate plans for a domed sports complex and fieldhouse to be voted on at a special town vote in late January, a possibility that he said was “previously discussed.”
Boston-based athletic vendor Stantec, who has also completed work on Wilton High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, recently finished its feasability study on the grounds slated for the project located near both the high school stadium and Cider Mill Elementary School.