Brandi Solomon / Contributed photo

WILTON — A yellow Labrador retriever mix named Lexi has been missing since Dec. 7 after getting loose at Millstone Farm. She was last seen on Dec. 12 in the woods behind where Pipers Hill and Nod Hill meet, according to her owner, Brandi Solomon.

“We are advised to tell people not to call out to her but if they see her to call us immediately and to get down low and gently offer her treats,” Solomon said on Sunday, adding the dog knows the word “treats.”