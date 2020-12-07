Dog lost near Deer Run Road in Wilton

A 25-pound Australian shepherd mix named Everett has gone missing in the vicinity of Deer Run Road and Spectacle Lane. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call his family.

WILTON — A Wilton family’s dog, named Everett, has gone missing in the area of Deer Run Road and Spectacle Lane.

The 25-pound Australian shepherd mix disappeared on Monday afternoon, Dec. 7. He is microchipped.

His family is worried he might be injured. He is skittish.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-912-4564.